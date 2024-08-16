https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/russian-choppers-destroy-5-ukraine-unmanned-boats-in-black-sea-1119790648.html
Russian Choppers Destroy Five Ukraine Unmanned Boats in Black Sea
Sputnik International
Russian Mi-8 and Ka-29 helicopters destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned boats the Black Sea en route to Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Mi-8 and Ka-29 helicopters of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five unmanned boats in the Black Sea heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said.Earlier, veteran military analyst Scott Ritter explained that Ukraine is currently gambling away its elite troops in the Kursk region in a desperate bid to change the situation on the battlefield.
16.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Mi-8 and Ka-29 helicopters destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned boats en route to Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Mi-8 and Ka-29 helicopters of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed five unmanned boats in the Black Sea heading towards the Crimean Peninsula," the ministry said.
Earlier, veteran military analyst Scott Ritter explained that Ukraine is currently gambling away
its elite troops in the Kursk region in a desperate bid to change the situation on the battlefield.