Scott Ritter: Russia Obliterates NATO Fighters, Weaponry as Ukraine Mounts Desperate Attack in Kursk

Ukraine was forced to expend some of their most well-trained soldiers and advanced technology in a failed effort to capture the Kursk nuclear power plant, highlighted former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter.

Ukraine was forced to expend some of their most well-trained soldiers and advanced technology in a failed effort to capture the Kursk nuclear power plant, highlighted former US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter.Such was the former UN chief weapons inspector’s analysis on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Thursday, where Ritter discussed the latest desperate maneuver of the failing Western proxy war.“A NATO-created, trained, equipped and directed force of not just Ukrainians, but Polish, French, Americans [and] British has invaded Russia,” said the American dissident, who faced persecution in Washington after challenging the George W. Bush administration’s claims of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction during the runup to the United States’ disastrous war on the Middle Eastern country.“This force could be up to 20,000-strong,” Ritter noted. “It looks like the Ukrainians are seeking to reinforce it as we speak with thousands of more people drawn from the Zaporozhye front. It's an invasion of Russia. And that should scare the heck out of everybody who just heard that statement.”Ritter noted that Moscow quickly responded to the attack, taking the opportunity to destroy Ukrainian supply lines running from the Sumy region.Russia has also neutralized some of the regime’s most well-trained troops and high-tech NATO weaponry, such as a British Challenger tank, US M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. The ongoing conflict against the Western client state has served as a showcase for Russian defense technology, which has fared well against Ukraine’s dwindling supplies of expensive NATO weaponry.“They gave it to us. They handed it to us,” said Ritter of Kiev’s strategic reserves of troops and armaments. “The Russians are winning. The Ukrainians are dying. And there's nothing Ukraine will have to replace these troops.”“These troops have been trained and prepared for well over a year and a half. These are NATO equivalent troops. Many of them are NATO troops, sheep-dipped Polish troops, sheep-dipped French troops, American mercenaries recruited as soon as they leave the active duty of the United States Armed Forces… This is a NATO unit, literally a NATO unit that was sent into Ukraine and the Russians are destroying it. That's the reality of what's going on in Kursk right now.”Ritter claimed Moscow had uncovered Ukrainian troops’ plans to seize a nuclear power plant in the Kursk region, essentially holding it hostage in exchange for the return of territory in Crimea, Kherson or Zaporozhye. The Kiev regime would “threaten Russia and the world with a nuclear catastrophe if Russia wouldn't come to the negotiating table,” the analyst claimed, calling the gambit “an insane plan.”The former intelligence officer compared Ukraine’s plan to the Battle of the Bulge, during which a weakened Nazi regime desperately attempted to cut British and American troops off from a supply base at the port of Antwerp.The analyst claimed Ukraine’s repeated intransigence would force Moscow to capture more territory, noting Russia’s repeated attempts to reach a diplomatic solution with Kiev both before and after it launched its special military operation in early 2022.“Ukraine is going to lose another 30 percent or more of its territory when this is done because Russia has basically determined that Ukraine can't be trusted, the West can't be trusted, that Russia can never believe in the notion of a Ukraine willing to live in peace with its Russian neighbor," Ritter claimed.

