Russian Doctors Integrate New Technologies in Field Hospitals Amid Military Operation

Russian health workers are implementing new technologies in field hospitals in the zone of the special military operation, a doctor told Sputnik.

"There is a technology called extracorporeal circulation, when an artificial circulation machine takes over the functions of the heart and the lungs, and those injured often have damage to these structures. We are currently using this technology in immediate vicinity of the combat line, which allows us to bring the most specialized assistance to our wounded soldiers," thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich said. He added that his team was also experimenting with a new method that, if successful, would help preserve the limbs of the injured more effectively.

