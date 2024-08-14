International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Doctors Treating Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Equally
Russian Doctors Treating Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Equally
Russian health workers are fighting for the lives of captured Ukrainian soldiers the same way as for the lives of Russian soldiers, a doctor told Sputnik.
"A soldier who is serving in another army and who is already wounded is a patient for us, he is no longer a combat unit. The matter of which side he was on is not a health matter. Our concern is to give him the same kind of treatment that we give to our wounded guys," thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich said. Babich cited the example of French military surgeon Dominique Jean Larrey, who served in Napoleon's army and in his memoirs left many records of how he treated Russian soldiers during the French invasion of Russia in 1812. Russian surgeons have performed a complex lengthy operation on a Ukrainian soldier who had been captured in the village of Kleshcheyevka in extremely serious condition, doctors said. The Ukrainian soldier thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.
Russian Doctors Treating Russian, Ukrainian Soldiers Equally

03:22 GMT 14.08.2024
Russian military medics perform an operation in a hospital as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russia
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Russian health workers are fighting for the lives of captured Ukrainian soldiers the same way as for the lives of Russian soldiers, a doctor told Sputnik.
"A soldier who is serving in another army and who is already wounded is a patient for us, he is no longer a combat unit. The matter of which side he was on is not a health matter. Our concern is to give him the same kind of treatment that we give to our wounded guys," thoracoabdominal surgery specialist Alexander Babich said.
Babich cited the example of French military surgeon Dominique Jean Larrey, who served in Napoleon's army and in his memoirs left many records of how he treated Russian soldiers during the French invasion of Russia in 1812.
Russian surgeons have performed a complex lengthy operation on a Ukrainian soldier who had been captured in the village of Kleshcheyevka in extremely serious condition, doctors said. The Ukrainian soldier thanked the doctors for help and attentive treatment.
