German Finance Minister Shifts Responsibility for German Tanks' Presence in Russia to Kiev

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday that his country was not responsible for its tanks being inside of Russian territory, putting the responsibility with Kiev.

"In any case, these are not German weapons now, but Ukrainian ones," the minister said in an interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF, answering the host's question about whether the recent battles of German tanks on Russian territory were related to the defense of Ukraine. The radio host recalled that these weapons "were provided by Germany." "Under the responsibility of Ukraine," Lindner responded. Earlier, it was reported by US media that the United States was also trying to distance itself from the Kursk attack, with high-ranking officials reportedly telling reporters that the US did was not providing Kiev with intelligence inside of the Russian region.At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.

