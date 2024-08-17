https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/us-not-sharing-intel-data-with-kiev-avoiding-complicity-in-kursk-region-attack---reports-1119807291.html

US Not Sharing Intel Data With Kiev, Avoiding Complicity in Kursk Region Attack - Reports

According to the Wall Street Journal, citing a high-ranking US official, that the US is not sharing intelligence with Kiev about objects inside the internationally recognized borders of Russia.

Earlier, the White House denied US involvement in the preparation and planning of the attack by the Ukrainian forces near Kursk. US State Department also refused to acknowledge the involvement of the United States in the Kursk region attack. At the same time, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Ukraine was considering several scenarios for a surprise attack on Russia, having received the "blessing" of the US and EU leadership for the first invasion of Russian territory since World War II. Washington does not share intelligence with Ukraine about targets inside Russia, and the Biden administration does not want to be seen as supporting an attack on Russian territory, the official told the newspaper. The publication emphasized that Ukraine did not have sufficient support from the US and its allies to succeed in an attack on Russian territory. In addition, the source said that the Biden administration "does not believe" that the Ukrainian forces had moved HIMARS systems to Russian territory, and believes that the Ukrainian army "most likely" was using it from Ukrainian border territories. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that Russian units, repelling attempts by the Ukrainian forces to invade Russian territory in the Kursk region, had destroyed three HIMARS launchers in the Sumy region with high-precision missile strikes. The ministry stated that Kiev's forces had used Western-made missiles and, probably, HIMARS systems to attack civilian targets in the Kursk region for the first time on Friday. At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.

