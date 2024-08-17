https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/israel-struggles-to-hide-its-violence-from-worlds-eye-1119800782.html
Israel Struggles to Hide Its Violence From World's Eye
Mohamed Gomaa, a journalist and correspondent, joined Sputnik's The Final Countdown on Friday.
Hamas has expressed that they no longer have confidence in the US to bring about a ceasefire deal, reports said. The US has shown its unconditional support by supplying Israel militarily, even after tens of thousands have been killed in a conflict that is nearing a year in length.
Officials from the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar met in Doha for a second day of talks on Friday, a US media reported. The US, Egypt and Qatar revealed that a “bridging proposal” had been presented to both Hamas and Israel, with the three negotiators expected to reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week.
Hamas
was not present for the meeting after previously having agreed to a US-presented ceasefire deal that Israel had allegedly sabotaged by presenting new demands. Mohamed Gomaa, a journalist and correspondent, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown
on Friday to discuss the recent settler riot in Jit, as well as the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
“...they have to have some mediators to close the gaps [...] between both, even Hamas or the Israeli government. Because we know that Benjamin Netanyahu wants to continue this war. He continued this war until eliminating Hamas, and this will be hard for them,” the analyst explained.
On Thursday, a settler rampage broke out in the village of Jit which is located near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, a US-based news source reported. The riot resulted in the killing of one Palestinian and the serious injuries of others, Palestinian health officials said.
Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued rare condemnations of the incident, with the prime minister issuing a call for settlers to stand down, US media said. However, human rights group have said that arrests and prosecution for settler violence is rare.
“Those who fight terrorism are the [Israeli Defense Forces] and the security forces, and no one else,” the Israeli prime minister said. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also condemned the attack and said the settlers did not “represent the values” of settler communities.
The strong rebuke could be a reflection of the intense scrutiny Israel has fallen under as it conducts its war against Hamas which has reportedly killed over 40,000 people and drawn the ire of human rights groups and even governments.
“They have a tough situation. The Israeli government, because the condemnation comes from everywhere around the world now. Even for the continued war in Gaza. Even for the settlers who already attacked the people in the West Bank or Gaza. So I think they are in a tough situation,” said Gomaa.
“They already have some issues, I think, in the government itself,” he added. “Maybe they will know that they're already under the, you know, threat from the ICC. That's why I think we will see more issues or more condemnation comes from everywhere, even from inside Israel. The people, I think they are fed up from this continued war. More fed up because they are, or the government cannot release the hostages until now.”
