Israel Struggles to Hide Its Violence From World's Eye

Mohamed Gomaa, a journalist and correspondent, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Friday.

Officials from the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar met in Doha for a second day of talks on Friday, a US media reported. The US, Egypt and Qatar revealed that a “bridging proposal” had been presented to both Hamas and Israel, with the three negotiators expected to reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week.Hamas was not present for the meeting after previously having agreed to a US-presented ceasefire deal that Israel had allegedly sabotaged by presenting new demands. Mohamed Gomaa, a journalist and correspondent, joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown on Friday to discuss the recent settler riot in Jit, as well as the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.On Thursday, a settler rampage broke out in the village of Jit which is located near the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, a US-based news source reported. The riot resulted in the killing of one Palestinian and the serious injuries of others, Palestinian health officials said.Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued rare condemnations of the incident, with the prime minister issuing a call for settlers to stand down, US media said. However, human rights group have said that arrests and prosecution for settler violence is rare.The strong rebuke could be a reflection of the intense scrutiny Israel has fallen under as it conducts its war against Hamas which has reportedly killed over 40,000 people and drawn the ire of human rights groups and even governments.

