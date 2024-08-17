https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/russia-urges-iaea-un-to-condemn-ukraines-preparations-for-provocations-at-nuclear-power-plants-1119805746.html

Russia Urges IAEA, UN to Condemn Ukraine's Preparations for Provocations at Nuclear Power Plants

Russia Urges IAEA, UN to Condemn Ukraine's Preparations for Provocations at Nuclear Power Plants

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on international organizations, in particular the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to condemn the provocations that Kiev is believed to be preparing against Russian nuclear power plants (NPPs).

"Information received indicates that the Kiev regime has begun preparations for an attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant. We call on international organizations, particularly the UN and the IAEA, to immediately condemn the provocative actions being prepared by the Kiev regime and to prevent a violation of the nuclear and physical nuclear safety of the Kursk nuclear power plant, which could result in a large-scale man-made disaster in Europe," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. These steps not only directly threaten the NPPs, but also undermine the IAEA's postulates on nuclear safety and security, as articulated by its chief, Rafael Grossi, in 2022, the statement read. "The entire international community must realize the danger posed by the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev to the European continent. Attempts to intimidate and terrorize entire regions and the international community as a whole must be resolutely countered through joint efforts," the statement added.Meanwhile, the IAEA head Rafael Grossi has expressed his readiness to visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and assess the situation there.

