Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone

Ukrainian troops conducted a drone attack on Saturday morning on the road used by the employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and created a direct threat to the personnel’s safety, the plant’s press service said, adding that there were no casualties.

The International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors present at the Zaporozhye NPP have been informed about the Ukrainian attack and visited the site of the shell landing, the statement read."At 7:00 a.m. today [04:00 GMT], a Ukrainian drone dropped a charge on the road that runs along the power units from the outside of the perimeter. The staff is constantly moving along this road. Nobody was injured. But a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the station has been created again," the NPP said in a statement on Telegram.

