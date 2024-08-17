International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/ukrainian-troops-attack-road-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-with-drone-1119803676.html
Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone
Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone
Sputnik International
Ukrainian troops conducted a drone attack on Saturday morning on the road used by the employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and created a direct threat to the personnel’s safety, the plant’s press service said, adding that there were no casualties.
2024-08-17T08:56+0000
2024-08-17T08:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye npp
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
terrorist state
counter-terrorism
terrorism
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg
The International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors present at the Zaporozhye NPP have been informed about the Ukrainian attack and visited the site of the shell landing, the statement read."At 7:00 a.m. today [04:00 GMT], a Ukrainian drone dropped a charge on the road that runs along the power units from the outside of the perimeter. The staff is constantly moving along this road. Nobody was injured. But a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the station has been created again," the NPP said in a statement on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/ukrainian-forces-may-be-planning-a-dirty-bomb-provocation-1119797971.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25f1e095b976e388d1c9600d67477d30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian crisis
ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian crisis

Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone

08:56 GMT 17.08.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankStele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar.
Stele of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops conducted a drone attack on Saturday morning on the road used by the employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and created a direct threat to the personnel’s safety, the plant’s press service said, adding that there were no casualties.
The International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors present at the Zaporozhye NPP have been informed about the Ukrainian attack and visited the site of the shell landing, the statement read.
Kursk Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces May Be Planning a 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation
Yesterday, 18:56 GMT
"At 7:00 a.m. today [04:00 GMT], a Ukrainian drone dropped a charge on the road that runs along the power units from the outside of the perimeter. The staff is constantly moving along this road. Nobody was injured. But a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the station has been created again," the NPP said in a statement on Telegram.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала