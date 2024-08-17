https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/ukrainian-troops-attack-road-near-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-with-drone-1119803676.html
Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone
Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone
Sputnik International
Ukrainian troops conducted a drone attack on Saturday morning on the road used by the employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and created a direct threat to the personnel’s safety, the plant’s press service said, adding that there were no casualties.
2024-08-17T08:56+0000
2024-08-17T08:56+0000
2024-08-17T08:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye npp
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
terrorist state
counter-terrorism
terrorism
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg
The International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors present at the Zaporozhye NPP have been informed about the Ukrainian attack and visited the site of the shell landing, the statement read."At 7:00 a.m. today [04:00 GMT], a Ukrainian drone dropped a charge on the road that runs along the power units from the outside of the perimeter. The staff is constantly moving along this road. Nobody was injured. But a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the station has been created again," the NPP said in a statement on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/ukrainian-forces-may-be-planning-a-dirty-bomb-provocation-1119797971.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25f1e095b976e388d1c9600d67477d30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian crisis
ukrainian terrorism, ukraine terrorism, ukraine terrorist state, nuclear terrorism, ukrainian crisis
Ukrainian Troops Attack Road Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant With Drone
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops conducted a drone attack on Saturday morning on the road used by the employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) and created a direct threat to the personnel’s safety, the plant’s press service said, adding that there were no casualties.
The International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors present at the Zaporozhye NPP have been informed about the Ukrainian attack and visited the site of the shell landing, the statement read.
"At 7:00 a.m. today [04:00 GMT], a Ukrainian drone dropped a charge on the road that runs along the power units from the outside of the perimeter. The staff is constantly moving along this road. Nobody was injured. But a direct threat to the safety of personnel and the station has been created again," the NPP said in a statement on Telegram.