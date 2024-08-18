https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/indonesia-to-tighten-health-checks-for-arriving-foreigners-due-to-monkeypox---reports-1119819601.html

Indonesia to Tighten Health Checks for Arriving Foreigners Due to Monkeypox - Reports

Indonesia to Tighten Health Checks for Arriving Foreigners Due to Monkeypox - Reports

Sputnik International

The Indonesian Health Ministry will increase health checks for foreigners entering the country in an attempt to prevent the spread of monkeypox, local media reported on Sunday.

2024-08-18T22:11+0000

2024-08-18T22:11+0000

2024-08-18T22:11+0000

world

indonesia

world

newsfeed

tedros adhanom ghebreyesus

world health organization (who)

monkeypox

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100299949_0:133:2100:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_bd50b44c67cd7c56f820d1cef44d6927.jpg

Earlier, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the monkeypox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern. According to the publication, the tightened checks will also affect foreign government officials visiting Indonesia. The questionnaire will ask travelers to Indonesia about their medical history, recent contacts, and final destination. The Indonesian government hopes to obtain data to better prepare for any problems that may arise, the agency noted. According to the health ministry, there have been 54 cases of monkeypox in Indonesia to date. Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is potentially dangerous for people with weakened immune systems. The infection is accompanied by fever, intoxication, enlarged lymph nodes, and subsequent spread of a rash — first in the form of spots that transform into blisters, ulcers form after they open, crusts form after they heal, and when they fall off, scars appear. With a mild course, the disease usually goes away on its own and lasts from 14 to 21 days. Waves of monkeypox infection began in May 2022 and appeared in countries that had never encountered this virus before, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Belgium.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221128/who-to-use-alternative-term-for-monkeypox-to-avoid-stigmatizing-1104795577.html

indonesia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

monkeypox, traveling to indonesia, monkeypox in asia, monkeypox in indonesia