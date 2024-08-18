https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/man-killed-in-truck-explosion-in-tel-aviv---reports-1119819925.html
Man Killed in Truck Explosion in Tel Aviv - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man was killed in a truck explosion in Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday, citing police and doctors.
According to initial information from police sources, the incident is most likely related to criminal activity, not terrorism.
However, later, Tel Aviv Police District Commander Peretz Amar told reporters that the situation was not so clear-cut and that it was necessary to establish the identity of the deceased in order to determine whether the incident is a terrorist act. According to the officer, the man killed in the blast is "not an innocent civilian, but somebody who was carrying an explosive device."
An investigation is underway.