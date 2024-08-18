https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/revised-gaza-ceasefire-proposal-includes-new-israeli-conditions-on-prisoner-swap---hamas-1119819084.html

Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Includes New Israeli Conditions on Prisoner Swap - Hamas

The Palestinian movement Hamas said that the revised Gaza ceasefire proposal includes a number of new clauses.

The Israeli prime minister's office said earlier in the day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to work to advance a deal on the Gaza Strip that would maximize the number of hostages released, and insisted that the Israel Defense Forces remained in the Gaza-Egypt border corridor. The new demands and conditions are being laid down to "wipe out the UN and mediators’ efforts and prolong the war," Hamas said. However, the deal on a ceasefire "meets Israel’s conditions," the movement added.

