Revised Gaza Ceasefire Proposal Includes New Israeli Conditions on Prisoner Swap - Hamas
Sputnik International
The Palestinian movement Hamas said that the revised Gaza ceasefire proposal includes a number of new clauses.
2024-08-18
2024-08-18T19:34+0000
2024-08-18T19:34+0000
The Israeli prime minister's office said earlier in the day that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued to work to advance a deal on the Gaza Strip that would maximize the number of hostages released, and insisted that the Israel Defense Forces remained in the Gaza-Egypt border corridor. The new demands and conditions are being laid down to "wipe out the UN and mediators’ efforts and prolong the war," Hamas said. However, the deal on a ceasefire "meets Israel’s conditions," the movement added.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The revised Gaza ceasefire proposal includes Israel’s new conditions for the hostage swap and withdrawal from a number of clauses, Palestinian movement Hamas said on Sunday.
"It [the proposal] sets new conditions for prisoner exchange and withdrawal from a number of clauses, which hinders the conclusion of a swap deal," the movement said in a statement.
The new demands and conditions are being laid down to "wipe out the UN and mediators’ efforts and prolong the war," Hamas said.
However, the deal on a ceasefire "meets Israel’s conditions," the movement added.