Hamas Does Not Believe That US Sincerely Wants to Stop Gaza War

The United States’ efforts to help peacefully resolve the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been called into question by Hamas.

The United States’ efforts to help peacefully resolve the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been called into question by Hamas.The Hamas official made this remark as the White House boasted alleged progress in the ceasefire talks. One senior US administration official even claimed on Friday that the talks reached an “endgame” and that the previous two days were “the most constructive 48 hours that we’ve had in this process in many months,” the newspaper noted. Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau member Osama Hamdan told media that the movement no longer regards the United States as a reliable negotiator who can help achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Hamas also snubbed the ceasefire negotiations that were slated to take place in Qatar this week, though a new round of talks is expected to take place in Egypt on August 21.

