Hamas Does Not Believe That US Sincerely Wants to Stop Gaza War
Hamas Does Not Believe That US Sincerely Wants to Stop Gaza War
The United States’ efforts to help peacefully resolve the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been called into question by Hamas.
The United States’ efforts to help peacefully resolve the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been called into question by Hamas.The Hamas official made this remark as the White House boasted alleged progress in the ceasefire talks. One senior US administration official even claimed on Friday that the talks reached an “endgame” and that the previous two days were “the most constructive 48 hours that we’ve had in this process in many months,” the newspaper noted. Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau member Osama Hamdan told media that the movement no longer regards the United States as a reliable negotiator who can help achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Hamas also snubbed the ceasefire negotiations that were slated to take place in Qatar this week, though a new round of talks is expected to take place in Egypt on August 21.
Hamas Does Not Believe That US Sincerely Wants to Stop Gaza War

14:14 GMT 17.08.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaSmoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, July 22, 2024.
Smoke rises following Israeli bombardments in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, July 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
As Israel continues to lay waste to the Gaza Strip after invading it more than ten months ago, bombing anything it labels a Hamas target to smithereens, the negotiations meant to achieve a ceasefire in this conflict are yet to bear fruit.
The United States’ efforts to help peacefully resolve the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been called into question by Hamas.
“The American administration is attempting to create a false sense of positivity, without any genuine intent to stop the war, merely aiming to buy time,” Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told the Wall Street Journal.
The Hamas official made this remark as the White House boasted alleged progress in the ceasefire talks.
One senior US administration official even claimed on Friday that the talks reached an “endgame” and that the previous two days were “the most constructive 48 hours that we’ve had in this process in many months,” the newspaper noted.
Violent Israeli Colonization Surges in Gaza, as Peace Talks Hang in Balance
Analysis
Violent Israeli Colonization Surges in Gaza, as Peace Talks Hang in Balance
00:39 GMT
Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau member Osama Hamdan told media that the movement no longer regards the United States as a reliable negotiator who can help achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas also snubbed the ceasefire negotiations that were slated to take place in Qatar this week, though a new round of talks is expected to take place in Egypt on August 21.
0
