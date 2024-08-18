https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/russian-envoy-in-vienna-expects-iaea-chief-to-visit-kursk-npp-soon-1119819491.html

Russian Envoy in Vienna Expects IAEA Chief to Visit Kursk NPP Soon

Russian Envoy in Vienna Expects IAEA Chief to Visit Kursk NPP Soon

Sputnik International

Russia's envoy to International organizations in Vienna said on Sunday that he expects the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the nuclear power plant in Kursk soon.

2024-08-18T21:33+0000

2024-08-18T21:33+0000

2024-08-18T21:33+0000

russia

kursk

russia

mikhail ulyanov

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119700183_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3cc21f1b6b6a7614432a4f78b162c68d.jpg

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi responded immediately to the Russian invitation to visit Kursk NPP, the safety of which is under threat as a result of the reckless and provocative actions of the Ukrainian side. The agency's latest information summary confirmed R. Grossi's readiness to visit Kursk NPP to assess the situation. It seems that given the alarming circumstances, this could happen quite soon," Ulyanov said on Telegram. On Saturday, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, in a phone conversation with Grossi, drew attention to the deteriorating security situation at the Zaporizhzhia and Kursk NPPs due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian side. The IAEA chief was also invited to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant and its satellite city of Kurchatov in the very near future.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/ukraine-wants-to-start-talks-using-kursk-nuclear-plant-seizure-as-ultimatum---akhmat-head-1119766218.html

kursk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kursk nuclear power plant, kursk direction, battles in kursk, kursk updates