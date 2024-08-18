https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/russian-envoy-in-vienna-expects-iaea-chief-to-visit-kursk-npp-soon-1119819491.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's envoy to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Sunday that he expected International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to visit Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) soon in light of the tense situation in the region.
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi responded immediately to the Russian invitation to visit Kursk NPP, the safety of which is under threat as a result of the reckless and provocative actions of the Ukrainian side. The agency's latest information summary confirmed R. Grossi's readiness to visit Kursk NPP to assess the situation. It seems that given the alarming circumstances, this could happen quite soon," Ulyanov said on Telegram.
On Saturday, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, in a phone conversation with Grossi, drew attention to the deteriorating security situation at the Zaporizhzhia and Kursk NPPs due to the reckless actions of the Ukrainian side. The IAEA chief was also invited to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant and its satellite city of Kurchatov in the very near future.