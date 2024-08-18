https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/russian-troops-liberate-settlement-of-sviridonovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1119812355.html
Russian Troops Liberate Settlement of Sviridonovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Battlegroup Tsentr troops have liberated Sviridonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of active combat operations, units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Sviridonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.In addition, Battlegroup Tsentr struck formations of Ukraine's 47th and 151st Mechanized, 68th Jaeger, 111th Territorial Defense, and 15th National Guard Brigades in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Ptichiye, Novoekonomicheskoye, and Dolinovka in the DPR, and repulsed two counterattacks by a unit of the Ukrainian National Police's Lyut Assault Brigade. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad defeated the formations of five Ukrainian brigades and repelled one counterattack over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Kiev's losses amounted to up to 440 soldiers."Units of Battlegroup Zapad took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on formations of the Ukranian 14th, 30th, 67th, 440th mechanised brigades, and 117th Territorial Defense Brigade near Petropavlovka, Tabayevka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said.The Battlegroup Sever has inflicted damage to Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region, eliminating up to 90 Ukrainian troops, while Battlegroup Yug improved the tactical situation, and Kiev lost up to 420 servicepeople, the ministry said.Moreover, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 100 troops and one tank, the ministry also said.Additionally, Ukraine lost up to 80 soldiers in fighting with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
10:34 GMT 18.08.2024
"As a result of active combat operations, units of Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Sviridonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry
said in a statement.
In addition, Battlegroup Tsentr struck formations of Ukraine’s 47th and 151st Mechanized, 68th Jaeger, 111th Territorial Defense, and 15th National Guard Brigades in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo, Ptichiye, Novoekonomicheskoye, and Dolinovka in the DPR, and repulsed two counterattacks by a unit of the Ukrainian National Police’s Lyut Assault Brigade.
"The enemy's losses amounted to more than 500 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, five utility vehicles, one US-made 155 mm M777 howitzer, one 152 mm Msta-B howitzer, three 122 mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery pieces, three 122 mm D-30 howitzers, two 100 mm Rapira guns, and one US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station," the Defense Ministry added.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad defeated the formations of five Ukrainian brigades and repelled one counterattack over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that Kiev’s losses amounted to up to 440 soldiers.
"Units of Battlegroup Zapad took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on formations of the Ukranian 14th, 30th, 67th, 440th mechanised brigades, and 117th Territorial Defense Brigade near Petropavlovka, Tabayevka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said.
The Battlegroup Sever has inflicted damage to Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region, eliminating up to 90 Ukrainian troops, while Battlegroup Yug improved the tactical situation, and Kiev lost up to 420 servicepeople, the ministry said.
Moreover, Russia's Battlegroup Vostok took more advantageous positions and eliminated up to 100 troops and one tank, the ministry also said.
Additionally, Ukraine lost up to 80 soldiers in fighting with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.