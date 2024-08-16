https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/russian-air-defenses-destroy-12-atacms-missiles-trying-to-attack-crimean-bridge---mod-1119791919.html

Russian Air Defenses Destroy 12 ATACMS Missiles Trying to Attack Crimean Bridge - MoD

On Friday, Russian air defenses thwarted a group strike of 12 US-made ATACMS tactical missiles on the Crimean Bridge, all missiles were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported.

"This night, air defenses repelled a group strike by twelve tactical US-made ATACMS missiles on the Crimean bridge. All missiles were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.Over the past week, Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,825 soldiers in the area of operations of Russia's Battlegroup Yug, the MoD noted.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr, Ukraine lost up to 3,195 troops and four tanks and up to 3,450 soldiers and six tanks in fights with Battlegroup Zapad, while the Russian unit also repelled 12 Ukrainian counterattacks. Russia's Battlegroup Sever is repelling Ukraine’s attempts to break through into Russian territory in the Kursk area, where Kiev lost up to 2,765 soldiers. Ukraine lost up to 770 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok.Russian forces liberated the settlement of Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the MoD said.A total of 57 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to the Russian troops in the past week, the ministry concluded.

