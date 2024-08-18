International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/uk-prime-ministers-approval-rating-down-26-percentage-points-since-election---poll-1119816154.html
UK Prime Minister's Approval Rating Down 26 Percentage Points Since Election - Poll
UK Prime Minister's Approval Rating Down 26 Percentage Points Since Election - Poll
Sputnik International
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approval rating has fallen 26 percentage points since early July when he took office and 10 percentage points since early August, a poll has found.
2024-08-18T14:49+0000
2024-08-18T14:50+0000
world
keir starmer
united kingdom (uk)
labour party
rating
riots
police
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095314210_0:0:2930:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_b07a8cfed0bc5ffe08f6a448df7c76c0.jpg
"Starmer’s net approval ratings are -7%, down 10 points from +3 at the beginning of August and down a hefty 26 points from +19% in his first approval rating as PM," Opinium said on X on Saturday. In addition, 29% of Britons have a less favorable view of the Labour Party since its election victory, while 24% tend to view it more favorably, the poll showed. At the same time, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's rating is at -30%, according to the survey. On August 11, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Starmer's approval rating had fallen to its lowest level since the election amid widespread unrest in the country, citing a survey by sociological and consulting firm Savanta. On August 6, YouGov released a study showing that almost half of the British population thought Starmer was doing a poor job in dealing with mass unrest. In late July, mass protests broke out in many cities in the UK after a 17-year-old teenager attacked children with a knife in the city of Southport. Three children were killed, several more children and two adults were taken to hospital in critical condition. The protests escalated into clashes with police and riots after rumors that the attacker was a refugee. It later became known that the attacker was born in the UK to migrants from Rwanda. Hundreds of people were detained, dozens of police officers were injured during the riots organized by supporters of far-right groups.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/uk-to-allocate-nearly-38mln-in-extra-security-assistance-to-mosques-after-mass-riots-1119638740.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095314210_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7580da140517df3b09169c6d8e194ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk prime minister's rating, starmer's approval rating, uk riots, starmer's rating after unrest in the uk
uk prime minister's rating, starmer's approval rating, uk riots, starmer's rating after unrest in the uk

UK Prime Minister's Approval Rating Down 26 Percentage Points Since Election - Poll

14:49 GMT 18.08.2024 (Updated: 14:50 GMT 18.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantLeader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the annual party conference in Brighton, England, Sept. 29, 2021
Leader of the British Labour Party Keir Starmer gestures as he makes his keynote speech at the annual party conference in Brighton, England, Sept. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2024
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approval rating has fallen 26 percentage points since early July when he took office and 10 percentage points since early August, a poll conducted by the Opinium market research agency and The Observer newspaper has found.
"Starmer’s net approval ratings are -7%, down 10 points from +3 at the beginning of August and down a hefty 26 points from +19% in his first approval rating as PM," Opinium said on X on Saturday.
In addition, 29% of Britons have a less favorable view of the Labour Party since its election victory, while 24% tend to view it more favorably, the poll showed. At the same time, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's rating is at -30%, according to the survey.
On August 11, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Starmer's approval rating had fallen to its lowest level since the election amid widespread unrest in the country, citing a survey by sociological and consulting firm Savanta. On August 6, YouGov released a study showing that almost half of the British population thought Starmer was doing a poor job in dealing with mass unrest.
Police officers form a line in front of counter protesters in Nottingham, central England, on August 3, 2024 against the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29. UK police prepared for planned far-right protests and other demonstrations this weekend, after two nights of unrest in several English towns and cities following a mass stabbing that killed three young girls. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2024
World
UK to Allocate Nearly $38Mln in Extra Security Assistance to Mosques After Mass Riots
4 August, 21:03 GMT
In late July, mass protests broke out in many cities in the UK after a 17-year-old teenager attacked children with a knife in the city of Southport. Three children were killed, several more children and two adults were taken to hospital in critical condition.
The protests escalated into clashes with police and riots after rumors that the attacker was a refugee. It later became known that the attacker was born in the UK to migrants from Rwanda. Hundreds of people were detained, dozens of police officers were injured during the riots organized by supporters of far-right groups.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала