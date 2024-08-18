https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/uk-prime-ministers-approval-rating-down-26-percentage-points-since-election---poll-1119816154.html

UK Prime Minister's Approval Rating Down 26 Percentage Points Since Election - Poll

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approval rating has fallen 26 percentage points since early July when he took office and 10 percentage points since early August, a poll has found.

"Starmer’s net approval ratings are -7%, down 10 points from +3 at the beginning of August and down a hefty 26 points from +19% in his first approval rating as PM," Opinium said on X on Saturday. In addition, 29% of Britons have a less favorable view of the Labour Party since its election victory, while 24% tend to view it more favorably, the poll showed. At the same time, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's rating is at -30%, according to the survey. On August 11, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Starmer's approval rating had fallen to its lowest level since the election amid widespread unrest in the country, citing a survey by sociological and consulting firm Savanta. On August 6, YouGov released a study showing that almost half of the British population thought Starmer was doing a poor job in dealing with mass unrest. In late July, mass protests broke out in many cities in the UK after a 17-year-old teenager attacked children with a knife in the city of Southport. Three children were killed, several more children and two adults were taken to hospital in critical condition. The protests escalated into clashes with police and riots after rumors that the attacker was a refugee. It later became known that the attacker was born in the UK to migrants from Rwanda. Hundreds of people were detained, dozens of police officers were injured during the riots organized by supporters of far-right groups.

