International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/ukraines-kursk-actions-attempt-to-push-russia-to-asymmetric-response-even-nuclear---lukashenko--1119811792.html
Ukraine's Kursk Actions Attempt to Push Russia to Asymmetric Response, Even Nuclear - Lukashenko
Ukraine's Kursk Actions Attempt to Push Russia to Asymmetric Response, Even Nuclear - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the escalation from Ukraine is pushing Russia to take asymmetric measures, including the use of nuclear weapons.
2024-08-18T10:15+0000
2024-08-18T10:15+0000
world
alexander lukashenko
ukraine
belarus
minsk
russia
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_abd10e4e4436ea3cf8e54d7783690561.jpg
"Ukraine's escalation in the Kursk region is an attempt to push Russia into asymmetric actions, let's say the use of nuclear weapons." Lukashenko said.Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems in Belarus are ready to fire missiles equipped with nuclear warheads, Alexander Lukashenko said.The Belarusian leader said Ukraine had deployed over 120,000 troops on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, a move that Minsk retaliated with boosting forces along the entire border.The Belarusian-Ukrainian border is mined like never before, the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to cross it only with huge losses, Lukashenko added.Moreover, Ukrainian drones are constantly violating the southeastern border of Belarus, Lukashenko added.According to Lukashenko, the defense of the western border of Belarus has been worked out by Minsk and Moscow, and if necessary, this plan could be changed into an offensive one.Lukashenko has said that negotiations on Ukraine should start where they ended in Istanbul. "Let's sit down at the negotiating table and stop this fighting - neither the Ukrainian people, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it... We need to sit down at the negotiating table, the immediate question is where to start. The right thing is to start from where we left off in Istanbul," Lukashenko said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/belarus-strengthens-border-with-ukraine-following-drone-incidents-1119792229.html
ukraine
belarus
minsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e49f503c08c4513208962dcdd32f578.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, asymmetric measures,nuclear weapons
belarusian president alexander lukashenko, asymmetric measures,nuclear weapons

Ukraine's Kursk Actions Attempt to Push Russia to Asymmetric Response, Even Nuclear - Lukashenko

10:15 GMT 18.08.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the escalation from Ukraine is pushing Russia to take asymmetric measures, including the use of nuclear weapons.
"Ukraine's escalation in the Kursk region is an attempt to push Russia into asymmetric actions, let's say the use of nuclear weapons." Lukashenko said.
Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems in Belarus are ready to fire missiles equipped with nuclear warheads, Alexander Lukashenko said.

"These are the machines currently ready for strikes with tactical nuclear weapons … These are the machines ready to fire missiles with nuclear warheads," Lukashenko said in an interview.

The Belarusian leader said Ukraine had deployed over 120,000 troops on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, a move that Minsk retaliated with boosting forces along the entire border.
The Belarusian-Ukrainian border is mined like never before, the Ukrainian armed forces will be able to cross it only with huge losses, Lukashenko added.
Moreover, Ukrainian drones are constantly violating the southeastern border of Belarus, Lukashenko added.
Belarusian paratroopers making up units of the special operations forces patrol the Belarus-Ukraine border area - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2024
World
Belarus Strengthens Border With Ukraine Following Drone Incidents
16 August, 11:32 GMT
According to Lukashenko, the defense of the western border of Belarus has been worked out by Minsk and Moscow, and if necessary, this plan could be changed into an offensive one.
Lukashenko has said that negotiations on Ukraine should start where they ended in Istanbul.
"Let's sit down at the negotiating table and stop this fighting - neither the Ukrainian people, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it... We need to sit down at the negotiating table, the immediate question is where to start. The right thing is to start from where we left off in Istanbul," Lukashenko said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала