Belarus Strengthens Border With Ukraine Following Drone Incidents
Belarus Strengthens Border With Ukraine Following Drone Incidents
Belarus has increased its control over the border with Ukraine following the downing of Ukrainian drones, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
"After the incidents with these drones, we reinforced control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Moreover, we deployed additional military units to the area," Lukashenko said during a meeting on security, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency. Lukashenko also inquired about the current situation at the border, asking military officials whether all units have been positioned for potential unforeseen events. Last week, Lukashenko said that Belarus intercepted several alleged Ukrainian combat drones over its territory, while some of them were destroyed by Russian forces in the Russian airspace. The Belarusian president described these incidents as provocations, warning that they will not "go unanswered." Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Lukashenko has ordered the strengthening of troop deployments in the Gomel and Mazyr tactical directions in southern Belarus, where the country borders Ukraine.
belarusian border with ukraine, belarus ukraine border, ukrainian drones in belarus, drone incident in belarus
Belarus Strengthens Border With Ukraine Following Drone Incidents

16.08.2024
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus has increased its control over the border with Ukraine following the downing of Ukrainian drones, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.
"After the incidents with these drones, we reinforced control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Moreover, we deployed additional military units to the area," Lukashenko said during a meeting on security, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.
Lukashenko also inquired about the current situation at the border, asking military officials whether all units have been positioned for potential unforeseen events.
"I have received the necessary data and have the relevant map. I request an update not only on the current situation but also on the developments and your proposals for our next steps," the Belarusian president said.
Last week, Lukashenko said that Belarus intercepted several alleged Ukrainian combat drones over its territory, while some of them were destroyed by Russian forces in the Russian airspace.
The Belarusian president described these incidents as provocations, warning that they will not "go unanswered." Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Lukashenko has ordered the strengthening of troop deployments in the Gomel and Mazyr tactical directions in southern Belarus, where the country borders Ukraine.
