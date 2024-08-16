https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/belarus-strengthens-border-with-ukraine-following-drone-incidents-1119792229.html

Belarus Strengthens Border With Ukraine Following Drone Incidents

Belarus has increased its control over the border with Ukraine following the downing of Ukrainian drones, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"After the incidents with these drones, we reinforced control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Moreover, we deployed additional military units to the area," Lukashenko said during a meeting on security, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency. Lukashenko also inquired about the current situation at the border, asking military officials whether all units have been positioned for potential unforeseen events. Last week, Lukashenko said that Belarus intercepted several alleged Ukrainian combat drones over its territory, while some of them were destroyed by Russian forces in the Russian airspace. The Belarusian president described these incidents as provocations, warning that they will not "go unanswered." Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that Lukashenko has ordered the strengthening of troop deployments in the Gomel and Mazyr tactical directions in southern Belarus, where the country borders Ukraine.

