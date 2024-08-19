https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/black-sea-fleet-marines-capture-19-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kursk-region-1119824709.html
Black Sea Fleet Marines Capture 19 Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Black Sea Fleet's marines have captured a sabotage and reconnaissance group of 19 Ukrainian servicepeople near the village of Olgovka in the Kursk Region, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Monday.
Those captured belong to the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.On August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.The Russian Defense Ministry reported that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 3,460 soldiers and 50 tanks.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved.A counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.
KURSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian Black Sea Fleet's marines have captured a sabotage and reconnaissance group of 19 Ukrainian servicepeople near the village of Olgovka in the Kursk Region, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Monday.
Those captured belong to the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces.
, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 3,460 soldiers and 50 tanks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved.
A counter-terrorism operation regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.