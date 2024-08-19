International
Egyptian Authorities Say Russia Fulfills Its Wheat Supply Commitments to Utmost
Russia upholds its wheat supply commitments to Egypt to the utmost, Egyptian Supply and Internal Trade Minister Sherif Farouk said on Monday.
"We pay tribute to Russia. Over the past period its commitments were [fulfilled] at the highest point," the minister said during a press conference, when asked by Sputnik about Russia's wheat supplies to Egypt.Egypt is seeking to diversify wheat imports from Russia, addressing both the public and private sectors, the official said. In June, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that Russia had exported over 3.5 million tonnes of wheat to Egypt between January and April 2024, marking a 20% increase year-over-year.
17:19 GMT 19.08.2024
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia upholds its wheat supply commitments to Egypt to the utmost, Egyptian Supply and Internal Trade Minister Sherif Farouk said on Monday.
"We pay tribute to Russia. Over the past period its commitments were [fulfilled] at the highest point," the minister said during a press conference, when asked by Sputnik about Russia's wheat supplies to Egypt.
Egypt is seeking to diversify wheat imports from Russia, addressing both the public and private sectors, the official said.
In June, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that Russia had exported over 3.5 million tonnes of wheat to Egypt between January and April 2024, marking a 20% increase year-over-year.

Egypt is the world's largest importer of wheat, with Russia being its main supplier.

