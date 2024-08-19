https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/moscow-would-be-happy-to-help-sign-nagorno-karabakh-peace-deal---putin-1119825267.html

Moscow Would Be Happy to Help Sign Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Deal - Putin

Moscow Would Be Happy to Help Sign Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Deal - Putin

Moscow would be happy if it could do something to help sign a peace agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"If we can do something to move ahead with signing a peace agreement, to bring things to demilitarization and demarcation of the border ... we would be very happy about that," Putin said at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. It is known that Azerbaijan is aiming to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Putin said, adding that he plans to tell Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the results of the negotiations in Baku.Russia and Azerbaijan have many areas for joint work, including issues of industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, and light industry, Putin said.Aliyev's visit to Moscow gave a good impetus to relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, the Russian leader added.The president added that they discussed on Sunday the issue of settling the situation in the South Caucasus and will continue discussing it on Monday.Additionally, Putin said that Moscow attaches great importance to the attention Baku is paying to the development of the Russian language and is ready to expand cooperation in the humanitarian area.

