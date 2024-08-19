https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/protests-in-support-of-palestine-continue-to-grow-as-dnc-convention-nears-1119820810.html

Protests In Support of Palestine Continue To Grow as DNC Convention Nears

Protesters rallied in support of Palestine ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris is planned to be officially nominated as the Democratic candidate for President at the convention.The demonstrators marched in an organized column along one of the central streets of the city — Michigan Avenue — under the close supervision and escort of law enforcement officers. A spokesperson for the city's public safety service told Sputnik that about 600 people had taken part in the civil action. The police did not try to impede the march of the column, and no violations of the law or provocations were registered during the rally. Some protesters have gathered at the park following the march.The bulk of the participants were pro-Palestinian activists, many of whom shouted slogans condemning Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Others carried posters demanding an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine, condemnation of Israeli actions at the international level, and an end to the supply of funds and weapons to the Jewish state. Some of those present carried photographs in their hands, which, according to them, showed Palestinian children killed as a result of the Israeli military operation. The protest is planned to continue in Union Park at 9 am local time (2 pm GMT) and will march towards the DNC, according to anti-war group Code Pink, though it is unclear how close they will be able to get to the event.At the delegate welcome event at Navy Pier, a protester jumped on stage and interrupted the event.Ahead of the Democratic National Convention starting in Chicago, law enforcement agencies have stepped up security measures, bringing in additional forces from other parts of Illinois and beyond. In total, over 50,000 guests are expected to arrive here next week, including delegates, federal officials, and journalists from around the world. Lawmakers are warned against contact with protesters, as well as from visiting certain areas of the city where the likelihood of new unrest is the highest. Traffic on the streets, especially closer to the DNC site, is planned to be limited, a police officer, who arrived along with his colleagues from another area of ​​the state to maintain order during the event, told Sputnik.He stressed that in recent months, law enforcement officers had undergone intensive training with their federal partners to ensure the safety of the venue and ensure a presence in every area throughout Chicago.Meanwhile, local media recalled that in November 2023, participants of one of the events of the US Democratic National Committee had to be evacuated due to protests by supporters of a ceasefire in the Middle East. Journalists also draw parallels with the events of 1968, when Chicago also hosted the Democratic Convention, during which police brutally suppressed protests against the Vietnam War.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/echos-of-1968-how-protest-suppression-at-the-dnc-led-to-violence-and-could-again-1117676373.html

