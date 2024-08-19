https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/russian-foreign-ministry-tells-turkish-ambassador-talks-with-kiev-impossible-now-1119834304.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Tells Turkish Ambassador Talks With Kiev Impossible Now

Russian Foreign Ministry Tells Turkish Ambassador Talks With Kiev Impossible Now

Sputnik International

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the Turkish ambassador to Russia that negotiations with Ukraine are now impossible after Ukraine's attack on the Kursk region.

2024-08-19T23:40+0000

2024-08-19T23:40+0000

2024-08-19T23:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

turkiye

ukraine

kiev

russian foreign ministry

ukrainian armed forces

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0b/1119721900_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_3c85395787b23badb3df82ed201c5c66.jpg

"The Russian side has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack of the armed formations of the Nazi Kiev regime in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. It was emphasized that in such a situation there could be no talk of any negotiations with Kiev regarding the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement," the ministry said in a statement. Galuzin also pointed out to the ambassador the impossibility of discussing the problems of energy and food security, as well as the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine. The West is trying to impose this discussion on Moscow in the development of the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, the ministry said. The Russian diplomat also emphasized Russia's position on the inadmissibility of pumping Kiev with Western weapons. "An appeal was made to the Turkish Republic to refuse to participate in such destructive policies of the countries of the collective West. "A mutual commitment to further development of constructive relations between Russia and Turkiye was confirmed," the ministry concluded. At 5:30 a.m. on August 6, Ukrainian Armed Forces units launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region, and their advance was stopped, Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said. He emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region would be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. The Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 16 that during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost up to 2,860 soldiers and 41 tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved. A counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime is in effect in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions to ensure the safety of citizens.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/black-sea-fleet-marines-capture-19-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kursk-region-1119824709.html

turkiye

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kursk incursion, kursk attack, peace talks in ukraine, negotiations between russia and ukraine