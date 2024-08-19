https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/turkish-reporter-injured-in-israeli-shelling-in-gaza-strip---reports-1119820314.html
Turkish Reporter Injured in Israeli Shelling in Gaza Strip - Reports
Turkish reporter Sami Berhum was injured by an Israeli shelling of his crew's car.
Last November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office accused Israel of deliberate attacks on journalists working in the enclave. A total of five bullets hit the crew's car, CNN Turk reported. The journalist was slightly injured. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,000.According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 113 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7.
00:17 GMT 19.08.2024 (Updated: 00:44 GMT 19.08.2024)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish reporter Sami Berhum working for the TRT Arabi state-run broadcaster has been injured in an Israeli shelling of the crew's car in the Gaza Strip, Turkish media reported on Sunday.
Last November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office accused Israel of deliberate attacks on journalists working in the enclave.
A total of five bullets hit the crew's car, CNN Turk reported. The journalist was slightly injured.
On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 40,000.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 113 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7.