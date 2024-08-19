https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/ukrainian-troops-lose-up-to-1935-servicemen-over-past-day---russian-mod-1119826101.html
Losses of Ukrainian troops for the day amounted to up to 1,935 people, according to the Russian Defense Ministry statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 570 Ukrainian servicepeople over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have losr up to 570 servicepeople and six vehicles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian forces have also taken control of the Vyimka railway station in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
At the same time, the Battlegroup Zapad has repelled two counterattacks, eliminating up to 535 Ukrainian troops
, the ministry said, adding that the Battlegroup Tsentr has repelled eight counterattacks, with Kiev loosing over 495 troops.
In battles with the Battlegroup Sever, Kiev has lost up to 170 soldiers, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian forces
have taken control of the city of Artemovo in the DPR, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense system shot down 49 drones, 26 HIMARS MLRS shells and one Hammer airborne bomb during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry added.