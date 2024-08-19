https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/us-democratic-party-platform-references-second-biden-term-19-times---document-1119831537.html
US Democratic Party Platform References Second Biden Term 19 Times - Document
Sputnik International
The US Democratic Party’s 2024 platform references a potential second term for US President Joe Biden despite him having dropped out of the race, according to a copy of the document released Monday.
The platform repeatedly mentions what Biden would do in a second term as president, including his plans to support abortion access, reform the immigration system and advocate for the safe development of artificial intelligence. However, Biden is not running for a second term in office, having ended his reelection bid after a poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump. Biden threw his support behind US Vice President Kamala Harris, who secured the party’s nomination. The references to Biden in the party’s platform could be a reflection of Harris’ quick path to the nomination in the wake of Biden’s departure from the race. Delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago are set to vote on the platform later on Monday.
