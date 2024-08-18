https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/deeply-flawed-judgment-experts-slam-kamala-harris-economic-program-1119811248.html

'Deeply Flawed' Judgment: Experts Slam Kamala Harris’ Economic Program

'Deeply Flawed' Judgment: Experts Slam Kamala Harris’ Economic Program

Sputnik International

The price ceiling for grocery stores proposed by US presidential candidate Kamala Harris will surely lead to shortages, the Wall Street Journal says in an editorial article titled “Kamala Harris endorses Nixonomics.”

2024-08-18T09:48+0000

2024-08-18T09:48+0000

2024-08-18T09:48+0000

americas

us

kamala harris

richard nixon

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108750546_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df4a4119489b960e928bec16a6a10fa7.jpg

The price ceiling for grocery stores proposed by US presidential candidate Kamala Harris will surely lead to shortages, The Wall Street Journal says in an editorial article titled “Kamala Harris endorses Nixonomics.” The authors accuse the US VP of having a poor understanding of how the economy works and dubbed her stance left-wing populism that has never worked out. According to the outlet, Richard Nixon, the 37th POTUS, was the only other president who attempted to introduce a price ceiling, and the policy ended badly. Kamala Harris is not learning from her own mistakes, the article suggests. During her term as second-in-charge after Joe Biden, inflation has soared, and as a result, Americans are struggling with high prices. Yet Kamala Harris believes the situation can be fixed with more cash injections into the US economy – a move that could cause prices to skyrocket, including the real estate market. However, the authors suggest Kamala Harris may have said what she did simply in order to buy public support – and if that is the case, “her cynicism is also telling.” But if she plans to walk the walk apart from talking the talk, her intentions reveal “a candidate whose economic judgment is deeply flawed,” the article concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240814/harris-seeks-to-distance-herself-from-bidens-unpopularity-on-economy---reports-1119769646.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

us presidential candidate kamala harris, nixonomics, economic program