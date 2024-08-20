https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/biden-reportedly-approved-new-nuclear-strategy-refocusing-on-chinese-threat-1119849083.html

Biden Reportedly Approved New Nuclear Strategy Refocusing on 'Chinese Threat'

Biden Reportedly Approved New Nuclear Strategy Refocusing on 'Chinese Threat'

Sputnik International

President Joe Biden approved a classified nuclear strategy earlier this year that directed US forces to refocus on potential threats from China, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

2024-08-20T21:28+0000

2024-08-20T21:28+0000

2024-08-20T21:28+0000

world

us

us-china relations

china

national security council

congress

north korea

russia

joe biden

nuclear

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082739692_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b930ca09adeb47c2bab84f42ebc1c29f.jpg

The report detailed that Biden had approved the new strategy in March, and that it refocuses on China's growing nuclear arsenal. However, it also addresses concerns of potential coordinated nuclear challenges by China, Russia, and North Korea against the United States. An unclassified report is expected to be given to Congress before Biden leaves office.Driving the development is the US' fear regarding China's nuclear stockpile, more specifically how it'll match up "in size and diversity" against Washington's own arms over the next 10 years.Citing June remarks from Pranay Vaddi, who serves as the senior director for arms control and non-proliferation on the National Security Council, the outlet noted the strategy adjustment was revised with the desire to "simultaneously" deter Russia, China and North Korea in mind.The Tuesday report comes days after China implemented export controls on antimony metals, which just so happen to have multiple applications within the US military, including in components for nuclear weapons. The new restrictions, in line with similar controls on other rare-earth metals, are due to take effect on September 15. Alongside with Tajikistan and Russia, China controls upwards of 90% of the global antimony reserves.A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank details the US' "stockpiles limited antimony of just 1,100 tons compared to the 23,000 tons consumed in 2023," adding that 63% of its stocks came from China alone.China previously underscored that its new directive was intended to ensure China's national security and to fulfill the country's non-proliferation obligations, and that its measures were not set to strike at any one country.The US and China last held talks on nuclear non-proliferation in July, although negotiations came to a halt in response to the US' arms sales to Taiwan, which China sees as a wayward province and American support to the island as interference in internal Chinese affairs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/chinas-restrictions-on-antimony-exports-could-cripple-us-military-industrial-complex-heres-why-1119827925.html

china

north korea

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us nuclear strategy, classified us nuclear documents on china, us-china nuclear arms talks, nuclear non-proliferation