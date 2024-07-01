https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/china-tightens-control-over-rare-earth-resources-with-new-regulations-1119205402.html

China Tightens Control Over Rare Earth Resources With New Regulations

Chinese authorities have introduced regulations for handling rare earth elements, emphasizing enhanced protection and control over these resources, which are widely used in high-tech products.

The State Council of the People's Republic of China recently published the regulations on their official website, and these will take effect from October 1."Rare earth resources belong to the state; no organization or individual can appropriate or destroy them," the Aticle 4 of the document emphasizes.The state will strengthen the protection of rare earth resources in accordance with the law. Companies authorized to mine and process rare earth elements will be designated by relevant State Council departments, and information about these companies will be made public.The relevant departments of the State Council will also create a special information system for rare earth elements, enhancing control over the entire process of mining, processing, and exporting these resources.In December 2023, Chinese authorities imposed export restrictions on several technologies related to the mining and processing of rare earth elements.Rare earth elements are a group of 17 metals widely used in high-tech devices, including computers, televisions, smartphones, and defense technologies such as missiles, lasers, transport systems, and military communication equipment.In recent decades, China has invested significantly in the extraction and processing of rare earth elements and leads the global supply chain. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in 2023, China exported more than 114,000 tons of rare earth elements and products worth $4.4 billion.

