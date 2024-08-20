https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/ex-afd-mep-germany-would-rather-upend-its-economy-than-slash-military-aid-to-ukraine-1119847573.html

Ex-AfD MEP: Germany Would Rather Upend Its Economy Than Slash Military Aid to Ukraine

Ex-AfD MEP: Germany Would Rather Upend Its Economy Than Slash Military Aid to Ukraine

Berlin will continue to borrow on the international financial markets and to fund Ukraine's war effort despite it stifling the German economy, Dr Gunnar Beck, former MEP for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner's letter, released on August 17, told the government that from 2025 onwards there would be no additional funds in the budget to arm Ukraine.That prompted a storm of criticism in the European media. Germany has been the second-largest supplier of military aid to the Kiev regime after the US, committing over €10.2 billion ($11.3 billion) in weapons to date, according to the Kiel Institute."The German government will simply continue to borrow on the international financial markets, raise taxes and stifle the economy," he added."That's pretty much what most Western governments are doing, but the German government to an increasingly dangerous extent because Germany is also largely bankrolling, the EU," the commentator said, adding that Germany will defend the Western political and economic order "to the last euro.""Germany is not a fully sovereign country," Beck stressed, and its political elite "is not safeguarding the national interest."Deputy federal government spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner insisted to reporters that the outcome of the inquiry into the 2022 Nord Stream sabotage attack would not negatively impact relations with Ukraine.But the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the attack, a Ukrainian diving instructor named as Volodymyr Z.Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh reported in the wake of the Nord Stream sabotage that the attack was conducted by US and Norwegian operatives.It backfired on the German economy, robbing it off cheap Russian gas and hatsening de-industrialization thanks to high energy costs.He added that the probe was only launched "under significant public pressure," and the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, a former German defense minister "consistently prevented any investigation at EU level."The German government "has gone very far in assuring Ukraine of its support," despite the suspected Ukrainian trace, the former MEP stressed."Don't expect any continuation of a serious investigation into Nord Stream attacks," he warned. "And don't expect any significant change in German foreign policy."

