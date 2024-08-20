https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/harris-refuses-to-participate-in-televised-debate-on-september-4-trump-says-1119837680.html

Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election Donald Trump said that his Democratic opponent... 20.08.2024, Sputnik International

"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump said on social media. "I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in." Trump noted that instead of the debate on that day, Fox will host a televised meeting with him in Pennsylvania. The former president promised to provide details later.Earlier in August, Trump said that he would hold three rounds of televised debates with Harris in the coming month, which are planned to be organized on the platforms of three different US television channels. However, he did not specify whether Harris herself had confirmed her readiness to participate in all three rounds of televised debates with him.

