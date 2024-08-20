International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/harris-refuses-to-participate-in-televised-debate-on-september-4-trump-says-1119837680.html
Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says
Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election Donald Trump said that his Democratic opponent... 20.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-20T05:18+0000
2024-08-20T05:18+0000
americas
us
kamala harris
donald trump
pennsylvania
republican
elections
debate
presidential debate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080139810_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d74f209719ace0b948e71e3e785e5cb0.jpg
"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump said on social media. "I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in." Trump noted that instead of the debate on that day, Fox will host a televised meeting with him in Pennsylvania. The former president promised to provide details later.Earlier in August, Trump said that he would hold three rounds of televised debates with Harris in the coming month, which are planned to be organized on the platforms of three different US television channels. However, he did not specify whether Harris herself had confirmed her readiness to participate in all three rounds of televised debates with him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/kamala-harris-price-control-policy-may-scare-off-many-in-us-1119827415.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080139810_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73295892ee4ecc4611897c8876d26bb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kamala harris, donald trump, pennsylvania, republican, elections, debate, presidential debate
us, kamala harris, donald trump, pennsylvania, republican, elections, debate, presidential debate

Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says

05:18 GMT 20.08.2024
© AP Photo / Matt RourkeSen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks to reporters about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election Donald Trump said that his Democratic opponent, current US Vice President Kamala Harris, informed his team that she would not participate in the debates on the Fox News channel on September 4.
"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump said on social media. "I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in."
Trump noted that instead of the debate on that day, Fox will host a televised meeting with him in Pennsylvania. The former president promised to provide details later.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens at a campaign event, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2024
Analysis
Kamala Harris Price Control Policy May 'Scare Off Many in US'
Yesterday, 17:03 GMT
Earlier in August, Trump said that he would hold three rounds of televised debates with Harris in the coming month, which are planned to be organized on the platforms of three different US television channels. However, he did not specify whether Harris herself had confirmed her readiness to participate in all three rounds of televised debates with him.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала