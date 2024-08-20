https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/harris-refuses-to-participate-in-televised-debate-on-september-4-trump-says-1119837680.html
Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says
Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election Donald Trump said that his Democratic opponent... 20.08.2024, Sputnik International
2024-08-20T05:18+0000
2024-08-20T05:18+0000
2024-08-20T05:18+0000
americas
us
kamala harris
donald trump
pennsylvania
republican
elections
debate
presidential debate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080139810_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d74f209719ace0b948e71e3e785e5cb0.jpg
"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump said on social media. "I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in." Trump noted that instead of the debate on that day, Fox will host a televised meeting with him in Pennsylvania. The former president promised to provide details later.Earlier in August, Trump said that he would hold three rounds of televised debates with Harris in the coming month, which are planned to be organized on the platforms of three different US television channels. However, he did not specify whether Harris herself had confirmed her readiness to participate in all three rounds of televised debates with him.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/kamala-harris-price-control-policy-may-scare-off-many-in-us-1119827415.html
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080139810_81:0:2812:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73295892ee4ecc4611897c8876d26bb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, kamala harris, donald trump, pennsylvania, republican, elections, debate, presidential debate
us, kamala harris, donald trump, pennsylvania, republican, elections, debate, presidential debate
Harris Refuses to Participate in Televised Debate on September 4, Trump Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President and Republican candidate for the upcoming presidential election Donald Trump said that his Democratic opponent, current US Vice President Kamala Harris, informed his team that she would not participate in the debates on the Fox News channel on September 4.
"Comrade Kamala Harris
has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump said on social media. "I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in."
Trump noted that instead of the debate on that day, Fox will host a televised meeting with him in Pennsylvania. The former president promised to provide details later.
Earlier in August, Trump said that he would hold three rounds of televised debates with Harris in the coming month, which are planned to be organized on the platforms of three different US television channels. However, he did not specify whether Harris herself had confirmed her readiness to participate in all three rounds of televised debates with him.