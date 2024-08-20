International
Harris Will Engage With Press More Moving Forward - Democratic Strategist
According to Democratic political strategist Anita Dunn, Harris may finally start talking to the media, less than 80 days ahead of election day.
"I am sure that as we move forward, we will see her engaging in all kinds of different ways, I’m sure with the press," Dunn said on Tuesday. Harris has received criticism for her lack of interviews, after replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee. Harris has yet to sit down for an interview and did not have to participate in any primary debates because she did not run in the Democratic primary.The circumstances of Harris’ campaign are "dramatically different" from previous campaigns, having had to assemble a team, select a running mate and attend the convention in a matter of weeks, Dunn said.
kamala harris interview, will harris talk to the press, what are harris' policies?
22:44 GMT 20.08.2024
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz listens at a campaign event, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Rochester, Pa.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris will begin to engage more with the press as her campaign proceeds, Democratic political strategist Anita Dunn told US media on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention.
"I am sure that as we move forward, we will see her engaging in all kinds of different ways, I’m sure with the press," Dunn said on Tuesday.
Harris has received criticism for her lack of interviews, after replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee. Harris has yet to sit down for an interview and did not have to participate in any primary debates because she did not run in the Democratic primary.
The circumstances of Harris’ campaign are "dramatically different" from previous campaigns, having had to assemble a team, select a running mate and attend the convention in a matter of weeks, Dunn said.
