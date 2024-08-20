International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/protesters-briefly-breach-security-fencing-at-dnc-1119834991.html
Protesters Briefly Breach Security Fencing at DNC
Protesters Briefly Breach Security Fencing at DNC
Sputnik International
Pro-Palestine protesters briefly broke through the first layer of security fencing at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but police say they have been pushed back.
2024-08-20T00:46+0000
2024-08-20T00:46+0000
americas
democratic national convention
dnc
chicago
us
protest
israel-gaza conflict
2024 us presidential election
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119834833_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_081d9257dd7dfcd3ef59911f26140318.jpg
"Currently, the situation is fully under control," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Attempts to disrupt public order and breach the barriers have been mitigated, and there is no need to increase police presence." A Sputnik correspondent said the situation at the United Center area is calm and protesters have been pushed back to the security perimeter of the venue. Earlier pro-Palestinian protesters broke through a portion of the security fencing at the Democratic National Convention, the Sputnik correspondent reported. After the protesters managed to climb over the first layer of the metal barriers, they were immediately confronted by law enforcement officers. Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the DNC event all week to call for an end to US support for Israel's war in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/thousands-of-pro-palestine-supporters-march-near-democratic-national-convention-1119833762.html
americas
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119834833_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd377c54b53b032cac80c27f5c18744.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests at democratic national convention, dnc protests, free palestine rally
protests at democratic national convention, dnc protests, free palestine rally

Protesters Briefly Breach Security Fencing at DNC

00:46 GMT 20.08.2024
© AP Photo / Noah BergerPolice break up a demonstration during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Police break up a demonstration during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2024
© AP Photo / Noah Berger
Subscribe
CHICAGO (Sputnik) - Protesters briefly breached the security perimeter of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago but the situation is now under control, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Currently, the situation is fully under control," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Attempts to disrupt public order and breach the barriers have been mitigated, and there is no need to increase police presence."
A Sputnik correspondent said the situation at the United Center area is calm and protesters have been pushed back to the security perimeter of the venue.
Earlier pro-Palestinian protesters broke through a portion of the security fencing at the Democratic National Convention, the Sputnik correspondent reported.
After the protesters managed to climb over the first layer of the metal barriers, they were immediately confronted by law enforcement officers.
Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the DNC event all week to call for an end to US support for Israel's war in Gaza.
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters descend on streets of Chicago, Illinois, toward the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is being held. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2024
Americas
Thousands of Pro-Palestine Supporters March Near Democratic National Convention
Yesterday, 21:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала