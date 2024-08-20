https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/protesters-briefly-breach-security-fencing-at-dnc-1119834991.html
Pro-Palestine protesters briefly broke through the first layer of security fencing at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but police say they have been pushed back.
"Currently, the situation is fully under control," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Attempts to disrupt public order and breach the barriers have been mitigated, and there is no need to increase police presence." A Sputnik correspondent said the situation at the United Center area is calm and protesters have been pushed back to the security perimeter of the venue. Earlier pro-Palestinian protesters broke through a portion of the security fencing at the Democratic National Convention, the Sputnik correspondent reported. After the protesters managed to climb over the first layer of the metal barriers, they were immediately confronted by law enforcement officers. Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the DNC event all week to call for an end to US support for Israel's war in Gaza.
CHICAGO (Sputnik) - Protesters briefly breached the security perimeter of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago but the situation is now under control, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Currently, the situation is fully under control," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Attempts to disrupt public order and breach the barriers have been mitigated, and there is no need to increase police presence."
A Sputnik correspondent said the situation at the United Center area is calm and protesters have been pushed back to the security perimeter of the venue.
Earlier pro-Palestinian protesters broke through a portion of the security fencing at the Democratic National Convention, the Sputnik correspondent reported.
After the protesters managed to climb over the first layer of the metal barriers, they were immediately confronted by law enforcement officers.
Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate outside the DNC event all week to call for an end to US support for Israel's war in Gaza.