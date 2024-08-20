https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/snoozapalooza-1119851429.html

Snoozapalooza

Snoozapalooza

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden gave the headline speech on night one of the Democratic National Convention, but the speech was delayed late into the night, raising the question of how Biden managed to stay up so late past his bed time.

2024-08-20T23:51+0000

2024-08-20T23:51+0000

2024-08-20T23:51+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

democratic national convention

us

ted rall

political cartoons

sputnik cartoons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/14/1119847748_0:95:2001:1220_1920x0_80_0_0_ceb7f25c9c405829bdecdfd5374c9c00.jpg

The speech was Biden’s typical affair, complete with his trademark gaffes, including when he said “Women are now without electrical- not allowed- not without electric- electo-toral or political power.” However, it is questionable if many people managed to stay awake for the speech, which started late into the night and did not conclude until after midnight on the East Coast.While the hourly ratings have yet to be released (in total, 20 million people are said to have watched at least part of the convention across 13 networks monitored by Nielsen) it is not an unreasonable concern, particularly for the segment of the population Biden still appeals to. In June, before he dropped out of the presidential race, Biden was polling better than Republican candidate Donald Trump with the over 65 voting bloc, a rarity for Democratic presidential candidates.Perhaps Biden should have been more considerate of his older fans when picking his time slot for his speech. In July, as calls for Biden to drop out reached a fever pitch, Biden reportedly told Democratic governors that he needed to get more sleep and work fewer hours, including abstaining from events after 8 pm.Or maybe Biden was trying to do one last favor for the American people in his farewell speech. 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from some sort of sleep disorder, and a midnight Joe Biden speech could be the perfect remedy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/democrats-hoping-their-base-gullible-enough-to-fall-for-ceasefire-theater-1119849347.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

democratic national convention speech, joe biden after 8pm, joe biden after dark,