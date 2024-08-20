https://sputnikglobe.com/20240820/us-can-not-track-all-unaccompanied-migrant-children-after-release-from-custody---report-1119846795.html

US Can Not Track All Unaccompanied Migrant Children After Release From Custody - Report

US federal immigration agencies are unable to keep track of all unaccompanied migrant children after they're released from US custody, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Inspector General said in a report released on Tuesday.

Unaccompanied migrant children are those who come into the United States without any parents or guardians. A majority have come through the US southern border over the last several years since the Trump administration. The report underscored that without an ability to track unaccompanied migrant children, US immigration agencies have no way to ensure that they are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.

