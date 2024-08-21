https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/canadian-ambassador-says-ottawa-never-imposed-conditions-on-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-1119851568.html
Canadian Ambassador Says Ottawa Never Imposed Conditions on Weapons Sent to Ukraine
"Canada actually has never put conditions on the weapons that we've been providing for Ukraine during the conflict," Hillman said on Tuesday. The remarks were in response to a reporter's question about the Canadian government's recent statement that Ukrainians can use Canadian-supplied weapons inside Russia as they see fit, asking whether this signifies a change in policy and if there are any limits to that. Hillman added that Canada has consistently provided weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing that the decision on their use should be determined by the Ukrainians themselves. Last week, the Canadian Department of National Defense said Ukraine can use the tanks and armored vehicles donated by Canada inside Russia. The Russian Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik on Friday that Canada has reaffirmed it is waging an undeclared war against Russia - together with the rest of the collective West - by allowing Ukraine to use Canadian-supplied military equipment in Russia's Kursk region. The thugs, foreign mercenaries and all the Western-supplied weaponry and equipment will be destroyed and the Kiev regime is doomed to collapse, the Russian Embassy said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada has never imposed conditions on the weapons provided to Ukraine, Canadian Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman told US media on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention.
"Canada actually has never put conditions on the weapons that we've been providing for Ukraine during the conflict," Hillman said on Tuesday.
The remarks were in response to a reporter's question about the Canadian government's recent statement that Ukrainians can use Canadian-supplied weapons inside Russia as they see fit, asking whether this signifies a change in policy and if there are any limits to that.
Hillman added that Canada has consistently provided weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing that the decision on their use should be determined by the Ukrainians themselves.
Last week, the Canadian Department of National Defense said Ukraine can use the tanks and armored vehicles donated by Canada inside Russia.
The Russian Embassy in Ottawa told Sputnik on Friday that Canada has reaffirmed it is waging an undeclared war against Russia - together with the rest of the collective West - by allowing Ukraine to use Canadian-supplied military equipment in Russia's Kursk region.
The thugs, foreign mercenaries and all the Western-supplied weaponry and equipment will be destroyed and the Kiev regime is doomed to collapse, the Russian Embassy said.