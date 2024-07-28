https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/canadas-trudeau-part-of-globalist-managerial-class-does-not-have-final-say---brother-1119548625.html

Canada's Trudeau Part of 'Globalist Managerial Class,' Does Not Have Final Say - Brother

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is only part of the "globalist managerial class," but has no final say, Trudeau's brother Kyle Kemper, the leading activator of the Kennedy presidential campaign and, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, my brother is the spokesperson for the Canadian government or the Prime Minister, but I don't really feel that he's the one who is calling the shots. He is part of this globalist managerial class," Kemper said on the sidelines of the annual Bitcoin Conference held in Nashville from July 25-27.He added that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could "shift the energy" even in Canada if he became the next US president, explaining that Canada is "kind of like the 51st state" of the United States.The Canadian people care a lot about US politics, Kemper said. The situation in Canada is "desperate" for many people, Kemper also said. "I am concerned about the Canadian political and societal structure, integrity, and happiness quotient. People are scared. People are poor," he said.In mid-June, an Ipsos poll revealed that nearly 70% of Canadians would like to see Trudeau step down from the premiership position. In addition, three in four Canadians would like to have another party take over the government and only a quarter say they believe the Liberals deserve to be reelected.

