Chicago Police, FBI Probe Possible Intentional Maggot Contamination At DNC Breakfast - Reports

The Chicago Police and FBI are investigating if maggots were intentionally placed in the food served to delegates at the Democratic National Convention breakfast.
According to the report on Wednesday, unknown female offenders entered the building, placed unidentified objects onto tables with food, and then left the scene. Furthermore, multiple law enforcement sources indicated that maggots were allegedly brought into the hotel by activists aiming to send a message, the report read. The report added that it remains unclear whether the contamination was identified before any delegates consumed the food. The US Democratic Party is holding its national convention from August 19-22 in Chicago to rally support behind their 2024 ticket of US Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
23:22 GMT 21.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Chicago Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are investigating whether maggots were intentionally placed in food served to delegates at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) breakfast, the WGN9 reported.
According to the report on Wednesday, unknown female offenders entered the building, placed unidentified objects onto tables with food, and then left the scene.
Furthermore, multiple law enforcement sources indicated that maggots were allegedly brought into the hotel by activists aiming to send a message, the report read.
Police break up a demonstration during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2024
Americas
Protesters Briefly Breach Security Fencing at DNC
Yesterday, 00:46 GMT
The report added that it remains unclear whether the contamination was identified before any delegates consumed the food.
The US Democratic Party is holding its national convention from August 19-22 in Chicago to rally support behind their 2024 ticket of US Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
