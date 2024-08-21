https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/over-40-of-french-want-new-prime-minister-to-represent-national-rally-party---poll-1119867046.html

Over 40% of French Want New Prime Minister to Represent National Rally Party - Poll

About 42% of the French would like to see a representative of the right-wing National Rally (RN) party as the country’s new prime minister, a poll by the Harris Interactive polling company showed on Wednesday.

At the same time, 36% of French respondents would like the new prime minister to represent either the Socialist Party or the Republicans Party, the document said, adding that only 28% would prefer a candidate from French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party. According to the survey, 40% of the French consider incumbent Prime Minister Gabriel Attal a good governmental leader. Meanwhile, 39% of respondents support the candidacy of Jordan Bardella, the leader of the National Rally. The top five most popular candidates among the French public also include ex-French Labor Minister Xavier Bertrand (32%), European Central Bank governor Christine Lagarde (30%) and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (29%), the survey read. The candidacy of Lucie Castets, nominated by the left-wing New Popular Front bloc as a candidate for the post, is supported by only 17% of the French, the data showed. The survey was conducted online among 1,083 French people aged 18 and older between August 19-20, 2024. The margin of error ranged from 1.4 to 3.1 percentage points. The results of the French polls left the country facing a hung parliament, with no party holding a majority. The New Popular Front, a broad alliance that includes France Unbowed, the Socialists, the Greens and the Communists, came out on top in the runoff, seizing 182 seats in the lower-house National Assembly. The centrists came in second with 168 seats, while National Rally won 143 seats.

france

