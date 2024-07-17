https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/frances-le-pen-says-convinced-that-macron-would-dissolve-parliament-again-in-1-year-1119403885.html

France's Le Pen Says Convinced That Macron Would Dissolve Parliament Again in 1 Year

The reelected leader of the right-wing National Rally (RN) faction in the French lower house, Marine Le Pen, expressed her confidence on Wednesday that the French parliament in its current edition would be unable to function properly and have to be dissolved in a year.

"Yes, I am convinced that the French will have to go to the polls once again in a year. The National Assembly cannot exist this way; this is obvious - just like those unnatural alliances made during the election campaign. It was not a coalition of ideas or measures, but an alliance against the RN, and it did not hold up for long," Le Pen told the RMC radio station. The politician recalled that the allies of French President Emmanuel Macron had called on him to reject candidates for prime minister from the leftist New Popular Front (NPF), which had won the parliamentary elections and helped the members of Macron's party to secure seats in the parliament. The French constitution allows dissolving the parliament once a year, which means that the next dissolution could occur on June 8, 2025, at the earliest. The results of the French polls left the country facing a hung parliament, with no party holding a majority. The NPF, a broad alliance that includes France Unbowed, the Socialists, the Greens and the Communists, came out on top in the runoff, seizing 182 seats in the 577-seat lower-house National Assembly. Macron's centrist Ensemble came in second with 161 seats, while the RN won 142 seats.

