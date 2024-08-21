https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/police-across-canada-responding-to-bomb-threats-targeting-jewish-organizations-1119864977.html

Police Across Canada Responding to Bomb Threats Targeting Jewish Organizations

Canadian Law enforcement agencies reported on Wednesday that they were responding to multiple bomb threats targeting Canadian and Jewish institutions across the country.

Earlier, B’nai Brit Canada reported that more than a hundred Jewish institutions had received identical emails at 5:00 a.m. ET containing bomb threats, including at their Toronto and Montreal offices. "We are aware of threats made via email to Jewish Organizations across Canada. Today, TPS [Toronto Police Service] attended bldgs. In Bathurst St & Sheppard Ave W area for a bomb threat. The Bldgs were evacuated as a precaution and cleared," the TPS said via X. In a separate statement, Ottawa police said it was assisting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with an ongoing operation at several hospitals across the capital city and the region, targeted by bomb threats.

