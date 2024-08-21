https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/police-across-canada-responding-to-bomb-threats-targeting-jewish-organizations-1119864977.html
Police Across Canada Responding to Bomb Threats Targeting Jewish Organizations
Canadian Law enforcement agencies reported on Wednesday that they were responding to multiple bomb threats targeting Canadian and Jewish institutions across the country.
Earlier, B’nai Brit Canada reported that more than a hundred Jewish institutions had received identical emails at 5:00 a.m. ET containing bomb threats, including at their Toronto and Montreal offices. "We are aware of threats made via email to Jewish Organizations across Canada. Today, TPS [Toronto Police Service] attended bldgs. In Bathurst St & Sheppard Ave W area for a bomb threat. The Bldgs were evacuated as a precaution and cleared," the TPS said via X. In a separate statement, Ottawa police said it was assisting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) with an ongoing operation at several hospitals across the capital city and the region, targeted by bomb threats.
Canadian Law enforcement agencies reported on Wednesday that they were responding to multiple bomb threats targeting Canadian and Jewish institutions across the country.
.
"Ottawa police are assisting the RCMP with an ongoing police operation at various Ottawa Hospitals. Police are taking precautionary measures to ensure public safety while the investigation continues," it said.
Jewish-Canadian communities, including several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, have expressed their concern over a rise in antisemitism across Canada amid the societal rift over Ottawa’s position on the Palestine-Israel conflict.