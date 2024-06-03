https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/human-rights-situation-in-ukraine-degraded---russian-foreign-ministry-1118755545.html

Human Rights 'Degraded' in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Human Rights 'Degraded' in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian Jews on 26 Iyar, Day of Salvation and Liberation. The memorable day is, however, darkened by rising xenophobia and anti-Semitism, perpetrated by the Kiev's regime subjugation of a number of ethnicities in the country, a recent report by the Russian Foreign Ministry points out.

2024-06-03T14:13+0000

2024-06-03T14:13+0000

2024-06-03T14:24+0000

russia

vladimir putin

ukraine

kiev

nazi

red army

anti-defamation league

nazism

volyn

anti-semitism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118755385_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0760422f3ea05ba3a11b92c9887be42f.jpg

Russia's president has expressed his confidence that the wide celebration of the Day of Salvation and Liberation enriches the historical, religious and cultural traditions of Russian Jews and promotes high spiritual and moral, patriotic ideals and values in society, especially among young people.Putin also underlined that this special day serves to consolidate efforts against radical nationalism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism. In this context, it should be mentioned that the Kiev regime openly glorifies Ukrainian Nazi collaborators, who were involved in the extermination of the Jewish population during WWII, which inevitably leads to rising anti-Semitism.Anti-Semitism has become an integral part of Ukrainian ultranationalist politics, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted in its report on the "Human Rights Situation in Ukraine." There are extensive efforts to glorify Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who participated in the extermination of the Jewish population during World War II, the document says.According to the Anti-Defamation League study, Ukraine ranks second in Europe in terms of anti-Semitic sentiments. In 2016, the level of intolerance towards Jews was 32%, as compared to 46% in 2019.Recorded Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes in Ukraine - Russian FMNeo-Nazi methods of the Kiev regime are fully applied to the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/ukrainian-soldiers-flaunting-neo-nazi-symbols-welcomed-for-training-in-france---report-1118613937.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/ukrainian-defense-ministry-posts-pic-of-soldier-with-nazi-eagle-patch-1115626388.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian anti-semitism, nazism in ukraine, ukrainian ultra-right, ukrainian far right, ukrainian nationalism, human rights in ukraine