Human Rights 'Degraded' in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry
14:13 GMT 03.06.2024 (Updated: 14:24 GMT 03.06.2024)
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian Jews on 26 Iyar, Day of Salvation and Liberation. The memorable day is, however, darkened by rising xenophobia and anti-Semitism perpetrated by the Kiev's regime's subjugation of a number of ethnicities in the country, a recent report by the Russian Foreign Ministry points out.
Russia's president has expressed his confidence that the wide celebration of the Day of Salvation and Liberation enriches the historical, religious and cultural traditions of Russian Jews and promotes high spiritual and moral, patriotic ideals and values in society, especially among young people.
“[This date] connects epochs and generations, embodies the unfading memory of the Great Victory [in WWII], the immortal feat of the fighters and commanders of the Red Army, who crushed Nazism, saved the Jewish and other peoples from the threat of annihilation,” he emphasized.
Putin also underlined that this special day serves to consolidate efforts against radical nationalism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism.
In this context, it should be mentioned that the Kiev regime openly glorifies Ukrainian Nazi collaborators, who were involved in the extermination of the Jewish population during WWII, which inevitably leads to rising anti-Semitism.
Anti-Semitism has become an integral part of Ukrainian ultranationalist politics, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted in its report on the "Human Rights Situation in Ukraine." There are extensive efforts to glorify Ukrainian Nazi collaborators who participated in the extermination of the Jewish population during World War II, the document says.
According to the Anti-Defamation League study, Ukraine ranks second in Europe in terms of anti-Semitic sentiments. In 2016, the level of intolerance towards Jews was 32%, as compared to 46% in 2019.
Recorded Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes in Ukraine - Russian FM
Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science has requested that history textbooks for grades 10 and 11 that contained information on the cooperation of Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UIA) nationalist Roman Shukhevych, as well as the Roland and Nachtigall battalions, with the Nazi Army during the WWII be recalled;
December 2019, by Verkhovna Rada resolution No. 2364, a number of Ukrainian Nazi collaborators were included in the calendar of memorable dates and anniversaries for 2020. The list includes Vladimir Kubiyovich and Aleksandr Vishnevsky (SS Galicia Division), Ivan Poltavets-Ostryanitsa (involved in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Belaya Tserkva massacre of Jews), Ulas Samchuk (editor of Volyn pro-Nazi newspaper), Andrey Melnik (organizer of mass killings of Jews), Vasyliy Galasa (organizer of the Jewish pogroms in the Ternopol Oblast and the massacres of Poles);
The move provoked the resentment of the ambassadors of Poland and Israel to Ukraine who issued a joint statement on January 2, 2020, calling the celebration of supporters of ethnic cleansing in Ukraine insulting;
June 2020, former Kherson mayor congratulated citizens on the anniversary of the adoption of the Act of the Proclamation of the Ukrainian State by Hitler’s collaborators in Lvov in 1941;
February 2020, Yakov Zalitsker (head of the Kolomyia Jewish community) received a letter on behalf of the National Police Department for Ivano-Frankovsk region with a demand to provide the department with a complete list of all Jewish residents, their addresses and contacts;
April, June, July, 2020, attacks on the Kherson Jewish community building and synagogue in Ivano-Frankovsk and Mariupol;
March 2022, Jewish community leader Igor Perelman was stabbed repeatedly in Ivano-Frankovsk;
February 2024, the Holocaust memorial plaque in Lvov was desecrated and vandals wrote "Death to the Jews".
16 December 2023, 16:05 GMT
Neo-Nazi methods of the Kiev regime are fully applied to the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine:
Ban on teaching the Russian language or other school subjects in Russian;
All literary works of Russian and Soviet (except Ukrainian) authors are excluded from school literature programs;
Books in Russian are removed from libraries;
Student and teachers are forbidden to speak Russian not only during classes and even breaks;
Kiev authorities sanction attacks on the churches of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
