UK Market Watchdog Closes Investigations Against Google, Apple - Gov't
UK Market Watchdog Closes Investigations Against Google, Apple - Gov't
Sputnik International
UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed investigations into Google and Apple, launched due to the policy of placing applications in the Play Store and App Store, ahead of introducing a new digital markets regime, the UK government said on Wednesday.
"The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed its existing Competition Act cases into Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store as it plans for the roll out of the new digital markets competition regime," the statement read. The decision was taken in connection with the adoption of the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act (DMCCA) in May, it added. The regulator closed the case based on "administrative priorities," although, the CMA may be able to use powers under the new regime in order to approach the issue more holistically than was previously possible, the statement read.
UK Market Watchdog Closes Investigations Against Google, Apple - Gov't

18:27 GMT 21.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed investigations into Google and Apple, launched due to the policy of placing applications in the Play Store and App Store, ahead of introducing a new digital markets regime, the UK government said on Wednesday.
"The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed its existing Competition Act cases into Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store as it plans for the roll out of the new digital markets competition regime," the statement read.
The decision was taken in connection with the adoption of the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act (DMCCA) in May, it added. The regulator closed the case based on "administrative priorities," although, the CMA may be able to use powers under the new regime in order to approach the issue more holistically than was previously possible, the statement read.
The CMA opened its investigation into Apple and Google in June 2022 and March 2021, respectively. The regulator was concerned that companies might take advantage of their position in the digital market and impose unfair conditions on UK developers.

