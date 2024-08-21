https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/uk-market-watchdog-closes-investigations-against-google-apple---govt-1119864425.html

UK Market Watchdog Closes Investigations Against Google, Apple - Gov't

UK Market Watchdog Closes Investigations Against Google, Apple - Gov't

Sputnik International

UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed investigations into Google and Apple, launched due to the policy of placing applications in the Play Store and App Store, ahead of introducing a new digital markets regime, the UK government said on Wednesday.

2024-08-21T18:27+0000

2024-08-21T18:27+0000

2024-08-21T18:27+0000

beyond politics

united kingdom (uk)

competition and markets authority (cma)

google

apple

google play store

app store

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111302354_0:191:2963:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_010d576bcc238bd2abf608e96b5989c4.jpg

"The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has closed its existing Competition Act cases into Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store as it plans for the roll out of the new digital markets competition regime," the statement read. The decision was taken in connection with the adoption of the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act (DMCCA) in May, it added. The regulator closed the case based on "administrative priorities," although, the CMA may be able to use powers under the new regime in order to approach the issue more holistically than was previously possible, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/big-tech-giants-unwilling-to-cooperate-with-uk-media-censorship-committee-1117053039.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cases against google, cases against apple, google legal battle, google legal trial, apple legal battle, apple legal trial, regulations on google, regulations on apple