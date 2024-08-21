https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/us-vice-president-harris-approved-as-democratic-nominee-for-us-president-1119852663.html
US Vice President Harris Approved as Democratic Nominee for US President
US Vice President Kamala Harris was picked as the democratic nominee for President on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
The voting took place at the United Center indoor sports arena in Chicago, where Harris, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, as well as a number of high-ranking party officials, spoke the day before. The first to cast its vote was the state of Delaware, which expressed support for Harris's candidacy. Harris later addressed the Democratic National Convention attendees remotely from Milwaukee, thanking them for endorsing her candidacy.Harris received no votes during the Democratic primary, a contest in which she did not compete. After President Joe Biden --who won most of the delegates-- endorsed Harris, his pledged delegates cast their vote for Harris.Meanwhile, protests demanding an arms embargo on Israel continued on streets outside of the convention.
US Vice President Harris Approved as Democratic Nominee for US President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris was officially nominated as the Democratic Party's candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming November election following a ceremonial vote held on Tuesday evening, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The voting took place at the United Center indoor sports arena in Chicago, where Harris, President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, as well as a number of high-ranking party officials, spoke the day before. The first to cast its vote was the state of Delaware, which expressed support for Harris's candidacy.
Harris later addressed the Democratic National Convention attendees remotely from Milwaukee, thanking them for endorsing her candidacy.
Harris received no votes during the Democratic primary, a contest in which she did not compete. After President Joe Biden --who won most of the delegates-- endorsed Harris, his pledged delegates cast their vote for Harris.
Meanwhile, protests demanding an arms embargo on Israel continued on streets outside of the convention.