Biden, Harris Have No Strategy for Ukraine, Trump Does - Congressman
The administration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris do not have strategy for Ukraine, but Republican nominee Donald Trump does, said US Congressman Michael Waltz on Wednesday.
"We have yet, and I have asked publicly, privately and even in classified settings to really get a strategy out of this administration. And I think it's been a real shortcoming," Waltz said, speaking about the current administration's lack of a strategy for Ukraine.In contrast, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does have a strategy to urge Russia and Ukraine to sit down to the negotiating table to end the Ukrainian conflict.It is rare for a Republican congressman to attend the Democratic National Convention. On his Instagram* page, Waltz joked that "Green Berets go behind enemy lines." Waltz is a Retired colonel in the US National Guard and served in combat as a member of the US Army Special Forces, colloquially known as the "Green Berets."The Kyiv Independent, citing a source close to Volodymyr Zelensky, reported Wednesday that the Ukrainian authorities want to prepare the ground this fall for potential peace talks with Russia.Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
02:50 GMT 22.08.2024 (Updated: 03:44 GMT 22.08.2024)
CHICAGO (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has suffered a failure due to the absence of a strategy for the Ukrainian conflict, member of the US House Committee on Armed Services Michael Waltz (R-FL) told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
"We have yet, and I have asked publicly, privately and even in classified settings to really get a strategy out of this administration. And I think it’s been a real shortcoming," Waltz said, speaking about the current administration's lack of a strategy for Ukraine.
In contrast, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does have a strategy to urge Russia and Ukraine to sit down to the negotiating table to end the Ukrainian conflict.
"He’s made it clear that he will tell the Ukrainian government they need to come to the table or that’s it. So I think he has an overall strategy in mind to get both sides to the table in a reasonable way to diplomatic talks to bring this to a resolution," Waltz said when asked about Trump's ability to help end the conflict in Ukraine.
It is rare for a Republican congressman to attend the Democratic National Convention. On his Instagram* page, Waltz joked that "Green Berets go behind enemy lines." Waltz is a Retired colonel in the US National Guard and served in combat as a member of the US Army Special Forces, colloquially known as the "Green Berets."
The Kyiv Independent, citing a source close to Volodymyr Zelensky, reported Wednesday that the Ukrainian authorities want to prepare the ground this fall for potential peace talks with Russia.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.