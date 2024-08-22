International
Putin: Ukraine Attempted Overnight Strike on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
The Kiev regime’s forces tried to bombard the Kursk nuclear power plant at night, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting focused on the situation in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.
The Ukrainian Army launched an offensive at 5.30 a.m. on August 6 to seize territory in the Kursk region, but their advance was stopped, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.Gerasimov emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region aims to defeat the enemy and secure the state border. According to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry on August 22, Ukraine's army has suffered losses of more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks during the fighting in the Kursk area.Gerasimov emphasized that the operation in Kursk region will be completed by defeating the enemy and reaching the state border. As the Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 22, the Ukraine's army lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks during the fighting in the Kursk area.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime has engaged in provocations, indiscriminately targeting civilian areas. He assured that the enemy would receive a fitting response and that all goals set for Russia would be achieved.In the Kursk region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism regime has been instituted to ensure the safety of the nation's citizens.
Putin: Ukraine Attempted Overnight Strike on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

12:24 GMT 22.08.2024 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 22.08.2024)
Being updated
The Ukrainian Army launched an offensive at 5.30 a.m. on August 6 to seize territory in the Kursk region, but their advance was stopped, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov said.

"The enemy tried to launch strikes on the nuclear power plant at night today,” Putin said, adding that the "International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed, they promise to ... come themselves and send specialists for an assessment."

Gerasimov emphasized that the operation in the Kursk region aims to defeat the enemy and secure the state border. According to a report from the Russian Defense Ministry on August 22, Ukraine's army has suffered losses of more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks during the fighting in the Kursk area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime has engaged in provocations, indiscriminately targeting civilian areas. He assured that the enemy would receive a fitting response and that all goals set for Russia would be achieved.
In the Kursk region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, a counter-terrorism regime has been instituted to ensure the safety of the nation's citizens.
