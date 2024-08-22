https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russia-opens-criminal-case-against-us-ukrainian-journalists-filming-in-kursk-region---fsb-1119871207.html

Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB

Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB

Russia has opened a criminal case against US correspondent Nick Paton Walsh and two Ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the Russian border and filming in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The Russian FSB has opened and is investigating criminal cases ... against US journalist Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Nikolaevna Borovik and Diana Vladimirovna Butsko, who illegally crossed the Russian state border and filmed in the area of ​​the village of Sudzha in the Kursk Region," the FSB said in a statement. The journalists will be put on the international wanted list in the near future.

