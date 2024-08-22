https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russia-opens-criminal-case-against-us-ukrainian-journalists-filming-in-kursk-region---fsb-1119871207.html
Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB
Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB
Sputnik International
Russia has opened a criminal case against US correspondent Nick Paton Walsh and two Ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the Russian border and filming in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
2024-08-22T09:17+0000
2024-08-22T09:17+0000
2024-08-22T10:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kursk
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
"The Russian FSB has opened and is investigating criminal cases ... against US journalist Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Nikolaevna Borovik and Diana Vladimirovna Butsko, who illegally crossed the Russian state border and filmed in the area of the village of Sudzha in the Kursk Region," the FSB said in a statement. The journalists will be put on the international wanted list in the near future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/every-entry-of-western-reporters-into-kursk-region-to-be-considered-separately---zakharova-1119858418.html
russia
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia has opened a criminal case against us correspondent nick paton walsh and two ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the russian border and filming in the town of sudzha in the kursk region, russian federal security service (fsb) said on thursday.
russia has opened a criminal case against us correspondent nick paton walsh and two ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the russian border and filming in the town of sudzha in the kursk region, russian federal security service (fsb) said on thursday.
Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB
09:17 GMT 22.08.2024 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 22.08.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia has opened a criminal case against US correspondent Nick Paton Walsh and two Ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the Russian border and filming in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Russian FSB has opened and is investigating criminal cases ... against US journalist Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Nikolaevna Borovik and Diana Vladimirovna Butsko, who illegally crossed the Russian state border and filmed in the area of the village of Sudzha in the Kursk Region," the FSB said in a statement.
The journalists will be put on the international wanted list in the near future.