International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russia-opens-criminal-case-against-us-ukrainian-journalists-filming-in-kursk-region---fsb-1119871207.html
Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB
Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB
Sputnik International
Russia has opened a criminal case against US correspondent Nick Paton Walsh and two Ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the Russian border and filming in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
2024-08-22T09:17+0000
2024-08-22T10:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kursk
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ffa81c16ce9fd68cc03cba7adfad21d3.jpg
"The Russian FSB has opened and is investigating criminal cases ... against US journalist Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Nikolaevna Borovik and Diana Vladimirovna Butsko, who illegally crossed the Russian state border and filmed in the area of ​​the village of Sudzha in the Kursk Region," the FSB said in a statement. The journalists will be put on the international wanted list in the near future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/every-entry-of-western-reporters-into-kursk-region-to-be-considered-separately---zakharova-1119858418.html
russia
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/12/1119810703_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6a9cadbdfcf4615016ba4f95cae7d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia has opened a criminal case against us correspondent nick paton walsh and two ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the russian border and filming in the town of sudzha in the kursk region, russian federal security service (fsb) said on thursday.
russia has opened a criminal case against us correspondent nick paton walsh and two ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the russian border and filming in the town of sudzha in the kursk region, russian federal security service (fsb) said on thursday.

Russia Opens Criminal Case Against US, Ukrainian Journalists Filming in Kursk Region - FSB

09:17 GMT 22.08.2024 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 22.08.2024)
© Sputnik / Russian Defence MinistryAn abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia.
An abandoned armoured vehicle of Ukrainian armed forces is seen at a position captured by Russian servicemen during fighting in one of the settlements of Kursk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia has opened a criminal case against US correspondent Nick Paton Walsh and two Ukrainian journalists for unlawfully crossing the Russian border and filming in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"The Russian FSB has opened and is investigating criminal cases ... against US journalist Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Nikolaevna Borovik and Diana Vladimirovna Butsko, who illegally crossed the Russian state border and filmed in the area of ​​the village of Sudzha in the Kursk Region," the FSB said in a statement.
The journalists will be put on the international wanted list in the near future.
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2024
Russia
Every Entry of Western Reporters Into Kursk Region to Be Considered Separately - Zakharova
Yesterday, 11:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала