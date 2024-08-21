https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/every-entry-of-western-reporters-into-kursk-region-to-be-considered-separately---zakharova-1119858418.html

Every Entry of Western Reporters Into Kursk Region to Be Considered Separately - Zakharova

Each case of illegal entry of Western reporters into the Kursk region will be considered separately, and this applies to reporters from all countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"And with every journalist, or so-called journalist, or those who work under the cover of Western journalists...every case [of Western journalists entering the Kursk Region] will certainly be under control, it will be checked, it will be monitored, it will concern journalists from all countries," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik. On August 17, Russian Federal Security Service launched a criminal case against against Italian journalists Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini for unlawfully crossing the Russian border and filming in the town of Sudzha in the Kursk Region.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Kiev regime had carried out a provocation and was firing indiscriminately, including at civilian targets. Putin said that the enemy would receive a worthy response, and all of Russia's goals would be achieved.

