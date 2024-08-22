https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/sending-proceeds-from-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine-illegal---foreign-ministry-1119870358.html

Sending Proceeds From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine Illegal - Foreign Ministry

Sending proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is illegal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Sending proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine is illegal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It said the practice of freezing assets cannot but affect the attitude toward the euro as a reserve currency.Moscow will respond to the West freezing its assets, the Russian Foreign Ministry assured."Retaliatory measures will certainly follow. They will be balanced, verified and will not cause damage to Russian economic operators. We have a sufficient arsenal of appropriate political and economic steps against those who are trying to 'lay their hands' on Russian gold and foreign currency reserves," the ministry said.Financial injections into Kiev contribute to the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, the ministry added.

at the end of july this year, the eu sent the first tranche of military aid to the ukrainian side in the amount of 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in proceeds from immobilized russian assets.